Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 LCD display with 91 hours excellent condition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2002 Location Tega Cay, SC(charlotte NC area) Posts 48 Ultra 150 LCD display with 91 hours excellent condition I have a super nice Ultra 150 LCD display with 91 hours. $500 shipped or $550 shipped internationally.





I also have other Ultra/STXR parts including a full drop in SBT engine (carbs to exhaust, flywheel cover to output hub) with 0 hours.



IMG_6493.jpgIMG_6492.jpg Thanks,

Dave

2002 STX-R Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules