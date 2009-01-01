|
My cavitation is back! (XL800)
A year or so ago I changed my impeller and did the reseal kit and it ran great and took care of the cavitation problems until the end of last summer when the cavitation came back, but worse. Now, when taking off, it revs way up, then gradually catches and takes off.
When looking into the back of the ski, I can see what looks like a piece of rubber hanging down between 2 of the casings...Is there a gasket of some sort there?
IMG_6134.jpgIMG_6133.jpg
