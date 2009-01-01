Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lake Mohave is the JAM! #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 849 Lake Mohave is the JAM! First off...I doubt there is any retail ski shop that really makes any effort to service their product and customers like I HAVE TO for my clients.

And, I have never been wildly impressed with the energy level at the Pro Shop in Henderson where I purchased my Waverunner...



BUT, I have to give massive props to Ryan the sales guy. I dropped my ski off on my way home to Summerlin from Lake Mohave after this photoshoot. I have/had a Pelican case stashed in the nose with the about $20K of camera equipment. I realized this about 5:15 and they were closed. Their gates are pretty secure and NO ONE would know that there was that sort of camera gear in my ski but I texted Ryan and he was willing to leave his house at dinner time and drive over there and let me in so I could retrieve my camera gear. MAJOR PROPS!



Ok, now on another boring story. I have a generic ski cover at home but Ryan also comped me an OEM ski cover for my 2021 ski (new fit with the speakers, etc). Holy skimoli Batman....I rubbed my fingertips raw trying to get this to grab at the back. It looks great and held up really good doing 90mph behind my Volvo except for my last 10 miles then it would not stay on in the back. I have only traveled with a cover once when I trailered up to Lake Powell several years ago but, since I had Lily the model today I thought it might be worth a shot with her. Nope...not that exciting but I am posting for curious minds...



060822_0045.jpg



OK, ok. Now on to the important stuff!!!



I am glad I had reconned launching at Katherines a couple of weeks ago and found my location...it turned out great today....here are just a few pics and then I will be posting more on Linkman's thread next week.



060822_0358.jpg



060822_0601.jpg Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) vegasphotog Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules