Red waveblaster one
stock 61x 701
only mods are pre-mix and SS impeller.
Starts right up on choke and runs great.
Good battery and new seat cover.
Very nice ski. Does have some beach rash on bottom.
Not perfect but still a nice ski.
I have stopped riding 2 stokes. I havent ridden one in 2 years since I got my sxr1500.
Im in Napa CA, 94558 Prefer not to ship it....
I see these near me going for 4500 and up.
I want $4200 no trailer.
707-815-0529
