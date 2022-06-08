Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 800 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,106 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 800 7 break-in gallons on new top end

Wossner Pistons

New Miller Head/domes

Buckshot Carbs

Factory Spec 2 Pipe

MSD Water injection

MSD Enhancer

Baker Drop Trim

Odessey Sponsons

Skat 12v Setback pump

Skat long nose impeller

Skat Nozzles

R&D Steering

Steering Dampener

Jettrim seat and mats

Westcoast Carbon hood



Located in San Leandro/Bay Area CA.



6k

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,517 Re: 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 800 This ski has ALL of the goodies that people REALLY WANT!



Good price too!



Can you post some pictures of the steering dampener? I have been wanting one on my ski. But I don’t have an example or leads of a company that makes the brackets or the adjustable shock to use.



GLWTS!



