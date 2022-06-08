|
|
-
Resident Guru
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 800
This ski has ALL of the goodies that people REALLY WANT!
Good price too!
Can you post some pictures of the steering dampener? I have been wanting one on my ski. But I don’t have an example or leads of a company that makes the brackets or the adjustable shock to use.
GLWTS!
I’m in SoCal...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules