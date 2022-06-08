 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 800
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:59 PM #1
    jetskichad
    jetskichad is offline
    Resident Guru jetskichad's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    California
    Posts
    1,106

    1996 Seadoo XP/X4 800

    7 break-in gallons on new top end
    Wossner Pistons
    New Miller Head/domes
    Buckshot Carbs
    Factory Spec 2 Pipe
    MSD Water injection
    MSD Enhancer
    Baker Drop Trim
    Odessey Sponsons
    Skat 12v Setback pump
    Skat long nose impeller
    Skat Nozzles
    R&D Steering
    Steering Dampener
    Jettrim seat and mats
    Westcoast Carbon hood

    Located in San Leandro/Bay Area CA.

    6k
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:52 PM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,517

    Re: 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 800

    This ski has ALL of the goodies that people REALLY WANT!

    Good price too!

    Can you post some pictures of the steering dampener? I have been wanting one on my ski. But I don’t have an example or leads of a company that makes the brackets or the adjustable shock to use.

    GLWTS!

    I’m in SoCal...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 