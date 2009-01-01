Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '91 kawasaki sc fuel pick ups and screens #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 109 '91 kawasaki sc fuel pick ups and screens Hi, the fuel pick up screens have fallen off the ends of the main and reserve pick up tubes in the fuel tank.The schematics don't show a part# for the screens, just the whole assembly (51023-3717) which seems to be obsolete(if you know any co's that have this,please advise)



What have you all done when this has happened?



Are there aftermarket co's that sell the screens and how are they attached to the tubes?

Are there lawn mower screens that can be substituted? Again, how to attach?

What other out of the box repair can be done so I have screens on the tubes?



