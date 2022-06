Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tig Welding Shop in Pinellas County FL to repair leaking 787 exhaust casting plug #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2003 Location Clearwater, Florida Posts 59 Tig Welding Shop in Pinellas County FL to repair leaking 787 exhaust casting plug Hello,



Does anyone know where in Pinellas County FL I could bring my exhaust pipe to have a new plug Tig welding on a casting hole that is leaking?



Thanks, Jim #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,102 Re: Tig Welding Shop in Pinellas County FL to repair leaking 787 exhaust casting plug Give my buddy aaron a call



941-914-1509



Tell him stu sent ya, he'll get you sorted 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules