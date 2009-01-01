Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Parting Out 93 SS Xi and 94 SS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 90 Parting Out 93 SS Xi and 94 SS I'll be completely parting out a 1993 Super Sport Xi and a 1994 750 SS within the next few weeks. They are stock and both turn over.



If it is a part rather easy to get to I can pull it ASAP and ship.



Anyone is interested in any parts from either DM me with the part wanted.



I will list parts sold as they go.



Anyone interested in picking up either ski whole or hull, I'm located in Northern California. Both ski's are registered up to date and have pinks. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 90 Re: Parting Out 93 SS Xi and 94 SS FYI they don't run which is why I'm parting out. The Xi back end has 30psi lower compression than front BUT the piston and rings are intact.



The 750 SS was running but stopped turning over enough to kick engine on. Compression on this ski 150psi both cylinders. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules