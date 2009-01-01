|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
BJP Prize Ski for Jet Blast 2023 - Yamaha RN Superjet
Remember when I said I was retired from all this Jet Blast and raffle ski stuff?
I do.
Apparently, I'm a sucker.
Not gonna bore everyone with the full detailed history, but we've had many BJP raffle skis over the years...
2012 = 650SX, 2013 = 300SX, 2014 = 650 SN SJ, 2015 = 701 SN SJ, 2016 = 701 Blaster, 2017 = skipped a year when we moved to Green Lake and Jet-Lift loaded us up with 2 pallets of prize stuff, 2018 = JS701 Sleepersaki, 2019 = 650 Jammer, 2020 = skipped a year due to chYnUH vYruss, 2021 = 1995 701 SN SJ, 2022 = 650SX.
This recent 650SX for JB22 that was awarded last Saturday night was handled entirely by the JB committee, so I got to take a year off, which was nice.
Then, less than an hour after the obligatory brap by the winner of the Kawi, a few of the committee guys pulled me aside and clued me in on a little secret = that they had recently purchased a round nose Super Jet for JB23. (Oh, and they also already have an even more funner and more interestinger, lol, ski for JB24 already as well, but I'm keeping that secret for now.)
I don't have much for details on the RN SJ right now, other than it's been sitting awhile. The key here is they convinced me to take on this build. I have lots of other sh1t planned, and I explained that, but my refusal wasn't accepted, but I held firm on the caveat that I'm doing NO grunt work on this RN. What is grunt work? I'm not doing any turf or decal removal, or anything else that any of the committee members can do just fine without me. All the functional/mechanical stuff, and the evaluation will be on me. This RN is going to be well sorted and correct for the next lucky owner. Big surprise, right ?
I've not seen it in person yet, but I will post the pictures I've been sent, and it is being delivered to me this Saturday, so we have 51 weeks to get it ready for JB23. Piece of cake.
Pictures to follow...
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BJP Prize Ski for Jet Blast 2023 - Yamaha RN Superjet
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BJP Prize Ski for Jet Blast 2023 - Yamaha RN Superjet
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BJP Prize Ski for Jet Blast 2023 - Yamaha RN Superjet
What will I be doing with this RN?
I really don't know.
I'm assuming the committee guys will be looking for sponsors to donate parts.
It would be cool to get some goodies on it.
I'm sure I will minus 2 the handlepole, asap, lol, as I can't stand a stock length 90-07 SJ pole.
Regardless, it will get torn down and fully evaluated...hopefully before the end of this month...you know, cuz I'm just overwhelmed with free time and nothing to do
Open to suggestions and ideas...
Really haven't had time to process this one much yet.
