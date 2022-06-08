Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 JS550 Project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 46 88 JS550 Project 88 JS550 its all torn apart right now.



$1000 Located in Temecula, CA





Motor has been honed and ringed and new crank seals. Has BCW intake and mikuni SBN44. Carb needs a rebuild possibly. Stator and Ebox OHM within spec. Needs a few things water lines, gas lines, some gaskets, some hardware for exhaust/intake and 2 motor mounts. Unknown if the starter is working but is OEM and recommend rebuilding it. Any alternator shop can do it most Ive paid has been $65.



Current Tags and Pink in hand.



Reason for selling is Im looking to purchase a 550SX and have lost interest. Feel free to ask question. Accepting offers no trades unless you got a 550SX





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules