88 JS550 Project
88 JS550 its all torn apart right now.
$1000 Located in Temecula, CA
Motor has been honed and ringed and new crank seals. Has BCW intake and mikuni SBN44. Carb needs a rebuild possibly. Stator and Ebox OHM within spec. Needs a few things water lines, gas lines, some gaskets, some hardware for exhaust/intake and 2 motor mounts. Unknown if the starter is working but is OEM and recommend rebuilding it. Any alternator shop can do it most Ive paid has been $65.
Current Tags and Pink in hand.
Reason for selling is Im looking to purchase a 550SX and have lost interest. Feel free to ask question. Accepting offers no trades unless you got a 550SX
