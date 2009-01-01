Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Possibly bent brand new rotary shaft and Damaged Bearing?!? HELP!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Canada Posts 34 Possibly bent brand new rotary shaft and Damaged Bearing?!? HELP!! Hey everyone!



I'm in the process of rebuilding a 787. Old rotary shaft sheared the brass gear and is visibly bent (as seen in the pictures). I bought a new OEM shaft on ebay and a rebuild kit from OSD marine (Japanese Bearing).



I'm very nervous that i might have bent the new one trying to hammer the new bearing in, I used a rubber mallet and a bearing separator but i feel like it took quite a bit of hammering to get the bearing to seat all the way in, which makes me very nervous that i might have bent the new one!!



How do i check if it is bent or straight? visually it looks straight but is there a way i can check for sure?



Also how can i tell if i damaged the new bearing since i drove it in with the bearing separator which most likely technically drove it in using the outer race (lip) of the bearing rather than the inner.



Last thing i want to do is rip the motor apart again due to another sheared brass gear and a destroyed crankshaft, or am i overthinking this?



Any help is really appreciated!



IMG_2512.JPEGIMG_2514.JPEGIMG_2515.JPEGIMG_2516.JPEGIMG_2517.JPEG

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules