Possibly bent brand new rotary shaft and Damaged Bearing?!? HELP!!
Hey everyone!
I'm in the process of rebuilding a 787. Old rotary shaft sheared the brass gear and is visibly bent (as seen in the pictures). I bought a new OEM shaft on ebay and a rebuild kit from OSD marine (Japanese Bearing).
I'm very nervous that i might have bent the new one trying to hammer the new bearing in, I used a rubber mallet and a bearing separator but i feel like it took quite a bit of hammering to get the bearing to seat all the way in, which makes me very nervous that i might have bent the new one!!
How do i check if it is bent or straight? visually it looks straight but is there a way i can check for sure?
Also how can i tell if i damaged the new bearing since i drove it in with the bearing separator which most likely technically drove it in using the outer race (lip) of the bearing rather than the inner.
Last thing i want to do is rip the motor apart again due to another sheared brass gear and a destroyed crankshaft, or am i overthinking this?
Any help is really appreciated!
