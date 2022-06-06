Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 RXT 215 Stripped driveshaft Spline PTO side #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location West Milford, NJ Posts 5 2008 RXT 215 Stripped driveshaft Spline PTO side Hi guys,



I have a 2008 Seadoo RXT 215 that I purchased used last year. Has about 175hrs on it now. Maintenance was kept up pretty good from previous owner (gave me service receipts).

This winter I rebuilt supercharger, oil change, and a few other small things.

After taking it out on a test ride to verify supercharger function, I noticed it was cavitating a bit and leaking from Carbon seal. So I had to change that. Which involved cutting off the support ring and purchasing a new driveshaft (I accidentally cut too far into the support ring and hit the DS). No big deal. Got a used one which was in better shape than mine, all new carbon seal kit and greased up everything good. Worked great for 2nd test ride of the season.

Now the problem, Last weekend we went to lake George and we weren't even out there for 30 minutes and I hit the gas and i heard a grinding noise, RPMs shot up, and it didnt want to move. We ended up towing it back with the 97 waveventure and got it on the trailer.

After reading a bit and doing some preliminary diagnosing it appears the driveshaft is stripped on the PTO side. Images below show the impeller side (which still looks OK) but the dirty grease is concerning as that was fresh blue marine grease when installed.

I have to finish taking the remainder apart this week to see the damage to the PTO splines. with the pump off I can grab the DS and turn it by hand feeling it click into place with each of the spline positions.



So questions:

What does the DS mate to in the PTO side? is it the crankshaft?

If so, do I have to now rebuild the engine or is the crankshaft that much harder than the DS that the male splines are the only ones that strip?

What would cause something like this to slip? bad engine/pump alignment?

I did roughly check the motor mounts and they seem OK. By hand I can move the engine a little but it doesn't seem like the engine picks up or anything like that.

to do this repair do I have to remove the entire engine or just suck out all the oil and pull the PTO cover off, clean and replace?



If its everything but rebuilding the engine I'm cool with doing the work myself. Any help/input would be greatly appreciated.



