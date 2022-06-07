Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx Boyesen Dual stage reeds #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location BC Canada Age 28 Posts 56 750sx Boyesen Dual stage reeds I have some OEM reeds not fully seating on cages (even after trying to flip them unsuccessfully) of my motor build I'm finishing up so I ended up snagging two sets of Boyesen Dual Stage reeds off eBay for good prices



One looks like an older style. Each dual stage has its own "slit" while the later version only has one "slit".



So the older style has 4 dual stage pedals for each hole and the later style has 2 dual stage pedals... is one better than the other in particular or is there a reason they went away from the individual petals (manufacturing easier?)



The older style also has a flat piece of metal to replace the reed stopper, the new style I assume reuses the OEM reed stopper. They call it a "rev plate" claiming in the instructions that they provide an extra boost for better performance than the standard reed stopper. I can't find much info out there on older style other than one guy claiming you need to cut the lock washer on the screws to seat deeper to not create an airleak from head of screw sticking out too far hitting against the interior intake area of the engine case





20220607_000135.jpg



