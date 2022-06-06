|
PWCToday Newbie
Help needed- Mikuni BN jet location
I have a round body Bn38 I am rejecting. Will someone confirm the location of the following:
high speed jet, low speed jet, pilot jet, main jet
PXL_20220606_234711255.MP~2.jpg PXL_20220606_234922837~2.jpg
I assume HS jet= A, needle/seat B, LS jet is C, but where is the pilot and main?
I am trying to follow this advice
"The jetting you want to run in your 38 is a 1.5 needle/seat a .60 pilot jet and a 105 main jet"
I've acquired a. 060" and a. 105" drill, the needle/seat doesn't need modification
Thanks in advance
Last edited by Dirty Jim; Yesterday at 08:02 PM.
