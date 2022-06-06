Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help needed- Mikuni BN jet location #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Nashville, TN Posts 6 Help needed- Mikuni BN jet location I have a round body Bn38 I am rejecting. Will someone confirm the location of the following:



high speed jet, low speed jet, pilot jet, main jet



PXL_20220606_234711255.MP~2.jpg PXL_20220606_234922837~2.jpg



I assume HS jet= A, needle/seat B, LS jet is C, but where is the pilot and main?



I am trying to follow this advice



"The jetting you want to run in your 38 is a 1.5 needle/seat a .60 pilot jet and a 105 main jet"



I've acquired a. 060" and a. 105" drill, the needle/seat doesn't need modification



Thanks in advance

1996 WaveBlaster II

(2) 1986 JS300

(2) 1995 Seadoo GTS





