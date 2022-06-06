 Help needed- Mikuni BN jet location
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 07:54 PM #1
    Dirty Jim
    Dirty Jim is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Dirty Jim's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2022
    Location
    Nashville, TN
    Posts
    6

    Help needed- Mikuni BN jet location

    I have a round body Bn38 I am rejecting. Will someone confirm the location of the following:

    high speed jet, low speed jet, pilot jet, main jet

    PXL_20220606_234711255.MP~2.jpg PXL_20220606_234922837~2.jpg

    I assume HS jet= A, needle/seat B, LS jet is C, but where is the pilot and main?

    I am trying to follow this advice

    "The jetting you want to run in your 38 is a 1.5 needle/seat a .60 pilot jet and a 105 main jet"

    I've acquired a. 060" and a. 105" drill, the needle/seat doesn't need modification

    Thanks in advance
    Last edited by Dirty Jim; Yesterday at 08:02 PM.
    1996 WaveRaider 1100
    1996 WaveBlaster II
    (2) 1986 JS300
    (2) 1995 Seadoo GTS


    Check out my YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/GreaseGunsGearChains
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 