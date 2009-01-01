Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location St george utah Posts 4 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues. Just bought a mint low hour 94 wave-blaster. Have ridden it about 5 times without any issues. Took it out to the lake yesterday and seemed like it wouldn't rev out all the way. Then all of a sudden it just died super fast like engine locked up fast but its not locked up and it makes good compression. On the beach I pulled the plugs and looked for spark it looked weak but it was also very bright outside so Im not sure. Put a brand new set if plugs in to see if that was the problem it wasnt same result. Recently put a new prop on but I rode it twice with the new prop and it performed fine so I dont believe thats related. Stator/cdi issues? Any input helps thank you! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location St george utah Posts 4 Re: 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues. I started it up this morning. After sitting all night and it seems to run completely fine. No weird noises etc. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,398 Blog Entries 5 Re: 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues. Check/replace the spark plug caps, especially if they are original.



