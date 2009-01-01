|
|
-
1994 wave-blaster weird power issues.
Just bought a mint low hour 94 wave-blaster. Have ridden it about 5 times without any issues. Took it out to the lake yesterday and seemed like it wouldn't rev out all the way. Then all of a sudden it just died super fast like engine locked up fast but its not locked up and it makes good compression. On the beach I pulled the plugs and looked for spark it looked weak but it was also very bright outside so Im not sure. Put a brand new set if plugs in to see if that was the problem it wasnt same result. Recently put a new prop on but I rode it twice with the new prop and it performed fine so I dont believe thats related. Stator/cdi issues? Any input helps thank you!
-
Re: 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues.
I started it up this morning. After sitting all night and it seems to run completely fine. No weird noises etc.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues.
Check/replace the spark plug caps, especially if they are original.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- Rossgm1
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules