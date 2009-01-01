 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:24 PM #1
    Rossgm1
    Rossgm1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    St george utah
    Posts
    4

    1994 wave-blaster weird power issues.

    Just bought a mint low hour 94 wave-blaster. Have ridden it about 5 times without any issues. Took it out to the lake yesterday and seemed like it wouldn't rev out all the way. Then all of a sudden it just died super fast like engine locked up fast but its not locked up and it makes good compression. On the beach I pulled the plugs and looked for spark it looked weak but it was also very bright outside so Im not sure. Put a brand new set if plugs in to see if that was the problem it wasnt same result. Recently put a new prop on but I rode it twice with the new prop and it performed fine so I dont believe thats related. Stator/cdi issues? Any input helps thank you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:29 PM #2
    Rossgm1
    Rossgm1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    St george utah
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues.

    I started it up this morning. After sitting all night and it seems to run completely fine. No weird noises etc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:56 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,398
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: 1994 wave-blaster weird power issues.

    Check/replace the spark plug caps, especially if they are original.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Rossgm1

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 