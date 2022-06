Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Is this Engine Done? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 75 Is this Engine Done? Just pulled the top end off of a 1998 GTX Limited and the back end looks like it got smashed by blown piston debris. Is it worth rebuilding the top end or is this engine done from the shredded metal that went who knows where? Everything else seems ok. The sleeve itself isn't even that bad.



Thanks in advance for the help fellas.



