Thread: Seadoo HX

717 motor

1mm WSM top end kit

Motor has all new seals and gaskets.

New crank

New rotary gear

New rotary gear case end bearing

ADA Head

Dual Novi 44 mm carbs

2.3n/s, 140 main, 120 pilot, pop off 21 psi

External fuel pump

Prok filters

Pre filters

Novi intake manifold

New carbon shaft seal

Factory pipe with water injection and new oring.

Waterbox has had the modification to it

R&D drop nozzle

Skat prop

R&D pro series ride plate

Jet dynamics intake grate

Rear sponsons

UMI steering

ODI grips

Bilge pump

Tach

Primer

Hydraulic drop nozzle lever

Full cover





Ski absolutely rips. Tuned in and ready to go. I have gone through this entire ski and replaced any and everything I could for the next owner. Paint is in great shape. Have current transferable registration just haven’t put the new stickers on. Ski is garage kept and shows that way. I have owned the ski for almost 7 years. Haven’t rode it since 2016/7. That is why I went through it and redid everything on it. My sons and I enjoy stand ups more than this ski. So getting some room in the garage by selling.





No trades. $3,900



Kawi 750 sx

