Thread: Seadoo HX

1995 seadoo hx
717 motor
1mm WSM top end kit
Motor has all new seals and gaskets.
New crank
New rotary gear
New rotary gear case end bearing
ADA Head
Dual Novi 44 mm carbs
2.3n/s, 140 main, 120 pilot, pop off 21 psi
External fuel pump
Prok filters
Pre filters
Novi intake manifold
New carbon shaft seal
Factory pipe with water injection and new oring.
Waterbox has had the modification to it
R&D drop nozzle
Skat prop
R&D pro series ride plate
Jet dynamics intake grate
Rear sponsons
UMI steering
ODI grips
Bilge pump
Tach
Primer
Hydraulic drop nozzle lever
Full cover
Ski absolutely rips. Tuned in and ready to go. I have gone through this entire ski and replaced any and everything I could for the next owner. Paint is in great shape. Have current transferable registration just haven’t put the new stickers on. Ski is garage kept and shows that way. I have owned the ski for almost 7 years. Haven’t rode it since 2016/7. That is why I went through it and redid everything on it. My sons and I enjoy stand ups more than this ski. So getting some room in the garage by selling.
No trades. $3,900