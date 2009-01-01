 Seadoo HX
Thread: Seadoo HX

    Seadoo HX

    1995 seadoo hx


    717 motor
    1mm WSM top end kit
    Motor has all new seals and gaskets.
    New crank
    New rotary gear
    New rotary gear case end bearing
    ADA Head
    Dual Novi 44 mm carbs
    2.3n/s, 140 main, 120 pilot, pop off 21 psi
    External fuel pump
    Prok filters
    Pre filters
    Novi intake manifold
    New carbon shaft seal
    Factory pipe with water injection and new oring.
    Waterbox has had the modification to it
    R&D drop nozzle
    Skat prop
    R&D pro series ride plate
    Jet dynamics intake grate
    Rear sponsons
    UMI steering
    ODI grips
    Bilge pump
    Tach
    Primer
    Hydraulic drop nozzle lever
    Full cover


    Ski absolutely rips. Tuned in and ready to go. I have gone through this entire ski and replaced any and everything I could for the next owner. Paint is in great shape. Have current transferable registration just haven’t put the new stickers on. Ski is garage kept and shows that way. I have owned the ski for almost 7 years. Haven’t rode it since 2016/7. That is why I went through it and redid everything on it. My sons and I enjoy stand ups more than this ski. So getting some room in the garage by selling.


    No trades. $3,900
    SeaDoo Hx
    Kawi 750 sx
    Kawi 550
