Well decided to pipe the rage. Straight piped now but I'm sure could use back pressure.



1992 Boston whaler rage



1992 Boston whaler rage



Sean 630-207-2492



been running mine straight piped for a year, runs amazing, just noticed today it only has a 120 main jet, just put in a 147 well see what happens, its already pretty bad on fuel, got 42 on gps the other day

