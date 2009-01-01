 Resonator 701 Boston whaler rage
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:09 PM #1
    Stagesrt4
    Stagesrt4 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Stagesrt4's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    S. elgin IL
    Age
    37
    Posts
    4,701

    Resonator 701 Boston whaler rage

    Well decided to pipe the rage. Straight piped now but I’m sure could use back pressure.

    1992 Boston whaler rage

    654D1575-DF30-42A5-AA29-D81581B59374.jpegD3ACEB77-6D76-4D31-A69C-D90E15D191E8.jpeg06742AD4-2C48-477E-BB73-6F4F5A5929B2.jpeg
    Last edited by Stagesrt4; Yesterday at 10:11 PM.
    IL Jet rider member #1

    Sean 630-207-2492

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:37 AM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,770
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Resonator 701 Boston whaler rage

    been running mine straight piped for a year, runs amazing, just noticed today it only has a 120 main jet, just put in a 147 well see what happens, its already pretty bad on fuel, got 42 on gps the other day
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 