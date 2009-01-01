 1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question
  1. Yesterday, 08:31 PM #1
    rchpi36
    1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question

    what is the best aftermarket cdi box. is the SBT one any good. also how do I test if my cdi is bad?
  2. Yesterday, 10:51 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: 1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question

    None
  3. Yesterday, 11:43 PM #3
    Myself
    Re: 1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question

    Great timing on this! I'm currently waiting on a WSM cdi for an STS!! I'll let you know how it works out but I've used SEVERAL WSM cdi's for various models and they have all worked so far.
  4. Today, 12:56 AM #4
    Quinc
    Re: 1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question

    See if the Zeeltronic cdi is compatible with the 750.
