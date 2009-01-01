|
1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question
what is the best aftermarket cdi box. is the SBT one any good. also how do I test if my cdi is bad?
Re: 1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question
Re: 1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question
Great timing on this! I'm currently waiting on a WSM cdi for an STS!! I'll let you know how it works out but I've used SEVERAL WSM cdi's for various models and they have all worked so far.
Re: 1996 kawasaki 750 sts cdi question
See if the Zeeltronic cdi is compatible with the 750.
