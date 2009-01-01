Thread: Pipe ID please?

Identify pipe please?
Pipe ID please? I think it says Proto on pipe but cant be positive. Is this for a js550 and if so what rpm range?
Looks kind of like a type 4. But also looks homemade and like it was on a gokart.
Originally Posted by Quinc
There is a water inlet so Im thinking its for a jetski. I was given many js440/550 parts years ago and this was with all of them
See yellow cicle
Water inlet
definitely a 550 proto. do you have the manifold?
Maybe a js300 pipe?? Not sure.
