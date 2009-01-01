 Pipe ID please?
Thread: Pipe ID please?

  Today, 06:09 PM #1
    candyman
    Frequent Poster
    Pipe ID please?

    Identify pipe please?
  Today, 06:11 PM #2
    candyman
    Frequent Poster
    Re: Pipe ID please?

    Pipe ID please? I think it says Proto on pipe but cant be positive. Is this for a js550 and if so what rpm range?
  Today, 06:11 PM #3
    Quinc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Re: Pipe ID please?

    Looks kind of like a type 4. But also looks homemade and like it was on a gokart.
  Today, 06:56 PM #4
    candyman
    Frequent Poster
    Re: Pipe ID please?

    Quote Originally Posted by Quinc
    Looks kind of like a type 4. But also looks homemade and like it was on a gokart.
    There is a water inlet so Im thinking its for a jetski. I was given many js440/550 parts years ago and this was with all of them
  Today, 07:01 PM #5
    candyman
    Frequent Poster
    Re: Pipe ID please?

    See yellow cicle
  Today, 07:02 PM #6
    candyman
    Frequent Poster
    Re: Pipe ID please?

    Water inlet
  Today, 07:33 PM #7
    StuRat
    Resident Guru
    Re: Pipe ID please?

    definitely a 550 proto. do you have the manifold?
  Today, 08:56 PM #8
    matt888
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Re: Pipe ID please?

    Maybe a js300 pipe?? Not sure.

