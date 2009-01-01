Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Waverunner 3GP, fells like it's in limp mode #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2006 Location Melbourne ,FL Posts 674 95 Waverunner 3GP, fells like it's in limp mode 701 had no spark. Bought an ebay stator and double checked that it was in the correct position and now it starts right up but won't Rev up.

Ran it on the flush and i can see fuel flow through the Venturi. Feels like limp mode but thermal switch is disconnected. It goes right back to a perfect idle.

I had a spare ignition coil and a spare CDI and same issue.



This ski ran great before it lost spark. I checked the fuel delivery and return and check valve and everything looks good. Don't think it's fuel related.

I removed the flywheel again and nothing looks out of place and charge coil and pulse coil looks like they are in the correct position. I can't explain why it wouldn't throttle up and returns to a perfect idle. The no spark problem was the stator. I don't know why it seems like it's being limited but the pink wire is already off.

