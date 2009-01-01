 JS550 full throttle bog
  1. Today, 08:14 PM #1
    JS550 full throttle bog

    Hey guys, 86 550 with BN44. Carb rebuilt, new crank seals, good leak down test. Carb adjusted according to what guys are saying on here. Milled head with 180psi in both cylinders. Full throttle she bogs down to about I would say 50 percent power. If I back off the throttle to about half way it runs really nice and idles really good also. If I feather the throttle I can get just a millisecond of what seems to be full power, then after a millisecond it goes and dies down to what I mentioned before. It does not have a rev limiter. And as far as I know does not have a pill or any restriction in place. Could this restricter not being present be the culprit?? Thanks so much guys!!!
  2. Today, 08:59 PM #2
    Re: JS550 full throttle bog

    Its definitely rich
  3. Today, 09:47 PM #3
    Re: JS550 full throttle bog

    What color are plugs ? Stock kawi fuel filter strainer ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
