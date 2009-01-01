Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 full throttle bog #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Portage,IN Age 43 Posts 9 JS550 full throttle bog Hey guys, 86 550 with BN44. Carb rebuilt, new crank seals, good leak down test. Carb adjusted according to what guys are saying on here. Milled head with 180psi in both cylinders. Full throttle she bogs down to about I would say 50 percent power. If I back off the throttle to about half way it runs really nice and idles really good also. If I feather the throttle I can get just a millisecond of what seems to be full power, then after a millisecond it goes and dies down to what I mentioned before. It does not have a rev limiter. And as far as I know does not have a pill or any restriction in place. Could this restricter not being present be the culprit?? Thanks so much guys!!! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location cali Age 60 Posts 198 Re: JS550 full throttle bog Its definitely rich #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,112 Re: JS550 full throttle bog What color are plugs ? Stock kawi fuel filter strainer ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules