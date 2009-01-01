Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Shinsei RC JS550 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,381 Shinsei RC JS550 Very hard to find Shinsei remote control JS550. I have two of these and this one is in great shape. The colors are still vibrant and there are no parts missing - even the original manual is still here. Packaging is in pretty good shape considering its age, no missing flaps and clear cellophane is intact.



These models are prone to a crack developing at pivot area of handle pole. This one does have a crack but it is below the visible portion and is small. I shaved the latch a bit to prevent further damage.



I have not tested it with correct batteries so I make no claim that it still functions. However, I did supply it with a low voltage source and the motor clicked, as did the rudder so I have optimism that it still functions. But again, it's old and there's no telling what age has done to the electronics. Handheld remote light does illuminate when turned on.



I've been on this forum for a long time so I'm offering the good one here and if it doesn't sell, then I'll post it to FB marketplace.



$350 shipped to lower 48.



PayPal only.



