 Jepro pipe?????
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Jepro pipe?????

  1. Yesterday, 10:15 PM #1
    candyman
    candyman is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    cali
    Age
    60
    Posts
    194

    Jepro pipe?????

    Anyone have or have ran a Jetpro pipe on their 550? I was given this pipe and want to use it but dont know the characteristics of it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:33 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,108

    Re: Jepro pipe?????

    Post a pic , looks like a west coast , but red , longer chamber ? Cast aluminum , two piece ?
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Yesterday at 10:34 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 