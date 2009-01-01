Thread: Jepro pipe?????

|
Jepro pipe?????
Anyone have or have ran a Jetpro pipe on their 550? I was given this pipe and want to use it but dont know the characteristics of it
Re: Jepro pipe?????
Post a pic , looks like a west coast , but red , longer chamber ? Cast aluminum , two piece ?
