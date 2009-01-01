Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jepro pipe????? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location cali Age 60 Posts 194 Jepro pipe????? Anyone have or have ran a Jetpro pipe on their 550? I was given this pipe and want to use it but dont know the characteristics of it #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,108 Re: Jepro pipe????? Post a pic , looks like a west coast , but red , longer chamber ? Cast aluminum , two piece ? Last edited by Bionic racing; Yesterday at 10:34 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

