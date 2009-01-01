I currently own a pair of 2007 Honda Aquatrax F12x Turbos with approximately 62hrs and I am looking for a compatible oil that I can buy at a local store vs ordering the GN4 10W40 Honda brand. I am in a warmer weather area of Georgia, s o I am thinking that the 10W40 would be the best option. I have noticed that the Castrol Power 1 4T 10W-40 motorcycle shows compatible with the Aquatrax, and it is available at my local auto parts store. Has anyone had experience using this particular oil? Any other recommendation(s)?