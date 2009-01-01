Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: CDK2 needle/seat #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 43 Posts 181 CDK2 needle/seat Searched around on this topic and not a whole lot of info. Being unfamiliar with Keihin I pulled the seat out of a cdk2 carb I am rebuilding. In the process pretty much rendered it unusable. Didnt think much of it until i got to searching for a new one. OEM parts breakdown looks like just lists the needle even though at ~ $45 i wonder if it includes the seat. Sbt lists N/s for the cdk2 they look similar but dont have the rubber seal that sits on the block, not sure if that matters. Also sbt doesnt include the screen which didnt come in my kit. Idealy I would like to find a genuine keihin replacement but will go with sbt and I guess buy the filter separate if that is my only option.



Also this is feeding a ts650 which will have a coffman pipe + waterbox otherwise stock . Anyone know if this pipe will run with stock jetting?

