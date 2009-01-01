|
|
-
1997 GP1200 no fuel
got this - hasn't run in 6 years. Not getting any fuel to the filter. I can suck gas through the system to fill the filter so it is not clogged up. PO install a primer.
Was going to pull the sending unit. Is there a trick to getting this out without moving the tank? The grommet looks in good shape. I am seeing that the tank gets pressurized to "push" the gas out. Any way to test this before I pull it apart?
Are there fuel pumps at each carb?
thanks.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1997 GP1200 no fuel
Have to remove oil tank , take off straps , loosen clamp on PU , drain fuel with rattle siphon tool , disconnect fill hose , tilt tank to rear , slide out Fuel PU / sender , all carbs have separate pumps , 3 for 3
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules