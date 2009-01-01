 1997 GP1200 no fuel
pxctoday

  Today, 07:55 PM
    pbob42
    1997 GP1200 no fuel

    got this - hasn't run in 6 years. Not getting any fuel to the filter. I can suck gas through the system to fill the filter so it is not clogged up. PO install a primer.

    Was going to pull the sending unit. Is there a trick to getting this out without moving the tank? The grommet looks in good shape. I am seeing that the tank gets pressurized to "push" the gas out. Any way to test this before I pull it apart?

    Are there fuel pumps at each carb?

    thanks.
  Today, 08:58 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: 1997 GP1200 no fuel

    Have to remove oil tank , take off straps , loosen clamp on PU , drain fuel with rattle siphon tool , disconnect fill hose , tilt tank to rear , slide out Fuel PU / sender , all carbs have separate pumps , 3 for 3
