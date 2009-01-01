Fresh water set. I have a head pipe rubber coupling in worn shape included. Head pipe has 3 screws and were moving last time I tuned it for my ski. Been a few years and not messing with them. Chamber is clean. Manifold wasnt originally on a 750. Its clocked to fit in an X2 where I was running it with my small pin. No repairs or welds on head pipe, chamber, or manifold. Threads are good and turn freely. Im running a ported head pipe, and SXR wet pipe in my X2 and this was just for a project I parted with.
Chamber and head pipe are being sold together with down pipe for $800 plus shipping/ PP fees. Manifold I could sell alone for $300 plus PP fees & shipping. Otherwise buy the whole set for 1K. Plus PP fees. I dont rip people off and good with friends sale on Paypal to save some $. Yes Im not giving these away nor will I find a cleaner set in my lifetime for this price! Mike
