Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750SXI factory pipe with manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 40 Posts 201 750SXI factory pipe with manifold Fresh water set. I have a head pipe rubber coupling in worn shape included. Head pipe has 3 screws and were moving last time I tuned it for my ski. Been a few years and not messing with them. Chamber is clean. Manifold wasnt originally on a 750. Its clocked to fit in an X2 where I was running it with my small pin. No repairs or welds on head pipe, chamber, or manifold. Threads are good and turn freely. Im running a ported head pipe, and SXR wet pipe in my X2 and this was just for a project I parted with.



Chamber and head pipe are being sold together with down pipe for $800 plus shipping/ PP fees. Manifold I could sell alone for $300 plus PP fees & shipping. Otherwise buy the whole set for 1K. Plus PP fees. I dont rip people off and good with friends sale on Paypal to save some $. Yes Im not giving these away nor will I find a cleaner set in my lifetime for this price! Mike







18724BA0-D2FF-4874-B000-97FCAA491FE9.jpeg3F637675-DEF3-465A-9B52-CBBD153F1410.jpeg67D4BDE3-BC8B-4689-B5C7-0EAAFDF875B8.png49CCDDAD-8963-441C-8EA8-8D1C1AE3272F.jpeg5A9EF10C-AA92-4D4D-9862-768F26C6D2B9.jpeg 93 X2 with 750 SP / worx ported #20 cylinder 190psi green stock head

SXR I40s

03 Sxr cdi

Sbt welded crank

boysen dual stage reeds

skat 7 with 1 spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone

Worx toploader / Pro carbon ride plate

Factory SXR800 wet pipe

2 TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses

Umi steering with quick steer/ renthal bars/ Odi grips

94 X2 with factory 750 pipe

sbn 44

