Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HELP. 1991 38mm Keihn CDKll check valve(s) orientation. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Texoma Posts 3 HELP. 1991 38mm Keihn CDKll check valve(s) orientation. Basket case carb in a bucket. Assembled with OEM kit. Assembled using book, video & manual for triple reference. All 3 references DID NOT mention the metal check valves orientation. Pop off @ 27psi & passed leak down with very good results for 15 mins.

All lines on correct nipple, prime carb, start, not drawing fuel. Attached +/- air gauge to intake pulse nipple. Getting pulse.

Clear line from inlet to clear bottle, no draw, instead Bubbles O-plenty.

Old tabs were weathered being exposed to outside, couldn't find an "imprint" to clue me in. Disassemble, pull check valve section & scratch my head, drink beer, ask for help.

In pics, note the negative icon on the plate...?

In pics, note the negative icon on the plate...?

Also note the bend in the valves....?IMG_2476.JPGIMG_2477.JPGIMG_2478.JPG

