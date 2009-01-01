|
HELP. 1991 38mm Keihn CDKll check valve(s) orientation.
Basket case carb in a bucket. Assembled with OEM kit. Assembled using book, video & manual for triple reference. All 3 references DID NOT mention the metal check valves orientation. Pop off @ 27psi & passed leak down with very good results for 15 mins.
All lines on correct nipple, prime carb, start, not drawing fuel. Attached +/- air gauge to intake pulse nipple. Getting pulse.
Clear line from inlet to clear bottle, no draw, instead Bubbles O-plenty.
Old tabs were weathered being exposed to outside, couldn't find an "imprint" to clue me in. Disassemble, pull check valve section & scratch my head, drink beer, ask for help.
In pics, note the negative icon on the plate...?
Also note the bend in the valves....?IMG_2476.JPGIMG_2477.JPGIMG_2478.JPG
