 HELP. 1991 38mm Keihn CDKll check valve(s) orientation.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 11:36 AM #1
    Aqua Eye
    Aqua Eye is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2021
    Location
    Texoma
    Posts
    3

    HELP. 1991 38mm Keihn CDKll check valve(s) orientation.

    Basket case carb in a bucket. Assembled with OEM kit. Assembled using book, video & manual for triple reference. All 3 references DID NOT mention the metal check valves orientation. Pop off @ 27psi & passed leak down with very good results for 15 mins.
    All lines on correct nipple, prime carb, start, not drawing fuel. Attached +/- air gauge to intake pulse nipple. Getting pulse.
    Clear line from inlet to clear bottle, no draw, instead Bubbles O-plenty.
    Old tabs were weathered being exposed to outside, couldn't find an "imprint" to clue me in. Disassemble, pull check valve section & scratch my head, drink beer, ask for help.
    In pics, note the negative icon on the plate...?
    Also note the bend in the valves....?IMG_2476.JPGIMG_2477.JPGIMG_2478.JPG
    Last edited by Aqua Eye; Today at 11:37 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 