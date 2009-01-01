Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New 750 small pin crankshaft. Flywheel doesnt fit. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location SE Michigan Age 58 Posts 63 New 750 small pin crankshaft. Flywheel doesnt fit. 750 small pin from a 1995 SSXI in a 550 :

My crank blew a bearing and destroyed my motor. I had a shop fully rebuild it and he used a crankshaft from off the shelf that he rebuilt instead of my original crank. Only difference was that the coupler end was 18mm and mine was 20mm which is fine , Im aware of the different coupler ends.

However, my flywheel does not go on all the way on, it bottoms out before seating in the taper.

I thought all 750 small pin cranks have the same flywheel end.

Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.





