New 750 small pin crankshaft. Flywheel doesnt fit.
750 small pin from a 1995 SSXI in a 550 :
My crank blew a bearing and destroyed my motor. I had a shop fully rebuild it and he used a crankshaft from off the shelf that he rebuilt instead of my original crank. Only difference was that the coupler end was 18mm and mine was 20mm which is fine , Im aware of the different coupler ends.
However, my flywheel does not go on all the way on, it bottoms out before seating in the taper.
I thought all 750 small pin cranks have the same flywheel end.
Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.
