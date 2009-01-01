Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki X2 Rebuild (750 small pin swap) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Jacksonville Age 22 Posts 1 1989 Kawasaki X2 Rebuild (750 small pin swap) Hey everyone! First time post on here but been reading for years. So I bought the ski about three years ago now and just finally got around to fully gutting it and starting the build. Heres my plan:

1. ⁠⁠Fill any deep scratches, holes, etc with west system epoxy

2. ⁠⁠Reinforce the connection between the cap and the hill with fiberglass and west systems epoxy (Seemed to have a minor leak)

3. ⁠⁠Sand down with 60,80,120, 220 to get a smooth surface and even finish

4. ⁠⁠Clean with acetone and blow off with compressed air

5. ⁠⁠Prime ski with awl grip epoxy primer

6. Paint the engine compartment with Interlux Bilgekote

7. ⁠⁠Paint ski with black awlgrip





Some questions I have:





-⁠Is there any epoxy primer and awl grip paint I can spray? If so which paint sprayer would yall recommend?



-Is it worth it to cut into the footwells to re-foam or check for water? Ski has been sitting in dry garage for three years but I can see a small bit of foam through one of the holes in the engine compartment. It has definitely gotten wet at some point



-Should I consider rear exhaust, front sponsons, or hull chop? I plan to mainly ride the ski off the beach and freestyle in lakes.





