 1989 Kawasaki X2 Rebuild (750 small pin swap)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:45 PM #1
    Prysock
    Prysock is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Jacksonville
    Age
    22
    Posts
    1

    1989 Kawasaki X2 Rebuild (750 small pin swap)

    Hey everyone! First time post on here but been reading for years. So I bought the ski about three years ago now and just finally got around to fully gutting it and starting the build. Heres my plan:
    https://imgur.com/a/mAn6zUS


    1. ⁠⁠Fill any deep scratches, holes, etc with west system epoxy
    2. ⁠⁠Reinforce the connection between the cap and the hill with fiberglass and west systems epoxy (Seemed to have a minor leak)
    3. ⁠⁠Sand down with 60,80,120, 220 to get a smooth surface and even finish
    4. ⁠⁠Clean with acetone and blow off with compressed air
    5. ⁠⁠Prime ski with awl grip epoxy primer
    6. Paint the engine compartment with Interlux Bilgekote
    7. ⁠⁠Paint ski with black awlgrip


    Some questions I have:


    -⁠Is there any epoxy primer and awl grip paint I can spray? If so which paint sprayer would yall recommend?

    -Is it worth it to cut into the footwells to re-foam or check for water? Ski has been sitting in dry garage for three years but I can see a small bit of foam through one of the holes in the engine compartment. It has definitely gotten wet at some point

    -Should I consider rear exhaust, front sponsons, or hull chop? I plan to mainly ride the ski off the beach and freestyle in lakes.


    Thanks in advance for any help or advice. If my plan is completely incorrect Id rather know now before I get into it. Open to all suggestions but I am a college student so budget is definitely not huge.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 