Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/750 ebox relocation #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,611 550/750 ebox relocation Iím posting this for a friend. He picked up a nice 87 550 with a small pin in it. The ebox is mounted on the front of the motor. The box keeps rattling loose even with loc tite. Is there a way to move the box to where the stock 550 ebox was? Conversion plate or something? I see the sell a whole brand new box to move it but its $400 from hot products! OUCH!!



Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



2014 Super jet waiting on a B pipe and Hooker.... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 55 Posts 9,648 Re: 550/750 ebox relocation Depending on what e-box he is running, we have a mount plate to put a stock 750 ss, ssxi, sts box in the place where the stock 550 was;



https://watcon.com/products/conversi...x-to-550-mount



If is it another type of box, you may have to make something your self.

Will it work in a 87 hull? The link says it needs a SX driveshaft to work.

Thanks for the quick response john! Donít you sleep out there!



Thanks for the quick response john! Donít you sleep out there!





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



