Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 flooding itself??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Michigan Age 25 Posts 1 Js550 flooding itself??? Just picked up a 1987 js550 and ran good went to start it again and couldent get it running. Pulled air filter and noticed way to much fuel going into the carb. Was told to check the rev limiter. Pulled the 2 hoses off the carb to the limiter started right up with fuel pouring out of the left of the carb where the hose was hooked up. Does anyone know what is causing to much fuel into the carb??? Any help will help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules