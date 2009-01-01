I have an old Waverunner of which I am the original owner. I have struggled with stiff-steering for years (I am sometimes hesitant to use service departments for a multitude of personal reasons). I assumed the cause of this problem was salt crystals in the steering column. I seem to remember someone telling me that. So until I could prove it false I accepted it. Well after 20 years I have finally proven it to be a false statement. Here are a couple of videos I made to shed some light on the stiff-steering problem.
Yamaha 2002 FX Cruiser Steering Cable, Part 1 - YouTube
Yamaha 2002 FX Cruiser Steering Cable, Part 2 - YouTube
I don't think Yamaha has plans to make any more of this subassembly, but it can be found on the aftermarket
Yamaha Steering Cable FX 140/FX Cruiser/FX 140 Wave Runner/FX 1000 - Watercraft Superstore