 Fix - Steering, Stiff, 2002, Cruiser, FX140, Yamaha_05-27-22
  Today, 11:46 AM
    Lee Taylor
    Lee Taylor is online now
    Frequent Poster Lee Taylor's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Charleston SC
    Age
    69
    Posts
    215

    Fix - Steering, Stiff, 2002, Cruiser, FX140, Yamaha_05-27-22

    I have an old Waverunner of which I am the original owner. I have struggled with stiff-steering for years (I am sometimes hesitant to use service departments for a multitude of personal reasons). I assumed the cause of this problem was salt crystals in the steering column. I seem to remember someone telling me that. So until I could prove it false I accepted it. Well after 20 years I have finally proven it to be a false statement. Here are a couple of videos I made to shed some light on the stiff-steering problem.

    Yamaha 2002 FX Cruiser Steering Cable, Part 1 - YouTube

    Yamaha 2002 FX Cruiser Steering Cable, Part 2 - YouTube

    I don't think Yamaha has plans to make any more of this subassembly, but it can be found on the aftermarket

    Yamaha Steering Cable FX 140/FX Cruiser/FX 140 Wave Runner/FX 1000 - Watercraft Superstore
    2002 Yamaha. FX140. MR-1, 1000cc. Cruiser
    2017 Lowes Stryker 16. Mercury 50hp 4-stroke
