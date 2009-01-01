Bought a new seal from OSD for the impeller shaft. It looks different from the one that was in there, think the original was a double lip seal and this new one is a single lip. So my question is which way does the new seal get installed, I was thinking that most seals I have installed go with the tension spring in, to hold in the fluid or grease. Is that correct or is it better to have it out to hold the water from getting in?