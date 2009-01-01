|
650SX Engine Specs
I am trying to chase down why my 650SX engine has lower than expected cranking compression. My engine has one season on a complete rebuild. I have a OEM head that was milled and I measured 29.2cc domes. I am getting 160 psi on each cylinder. Using the same gauge and battery on my completely stock 650 I am getting 150 as expected. My head gasket measures ~.013" and base gasket measures ~.020". I measured my squish clearance and got .065". So my squish seems high with my milled head. Only thing I can think of is that I have non-oem pistons and rods that are possibly shorter than OEM? The Pistons are WSM I believe and I thought the rods were SBT, I will check on that though. Does someone have cylinder height dimensions and stock port heights that I can check with mine? The cylinder is OEM as far as I can tell. I had cleaned up the ports but I did not change the port height/shape.
I did some research and read about some people running without a base gasket. This would get my squish pretty tight and change my port timing. Is this a decent option or is there a thinner base gasket available?
Any help is appreciated, Thanks
