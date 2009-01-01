Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX Engine Specs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location WI Age 29 Posts 16 650SX Engine Specs I am trying to chase down why my 650SX engine has lower than expected cranking compression. My engine has one season on a complete rebuild. I have a OEM head that was milled and I measured 29.2cc domes. I am getting 160 psi on each cylinder. Using the same gauge and battery on my completely stock 650 I am getting 150 as expected. My head gasket measures ~.013" and base gasket measures ~.020". I measured my squish clearance and got .065". So my squish seems high with my milled head. Only thing I can think of is that I have non-oem pistons and rods that are possibly shorter than OEM? The Pistons are WSM I believe and I thought the rods were SBT, I will check on that though. Does someone have cylinder height dimensions and stock port heights that I can check with mine? The cylinder is OEM as far as I can tell. I had cleaned up the ports but I did not change the port height/shape.



I did some research and read about some people running without a base gasket. This would get my squish pretty tight and change my port timing. Is this a decent option or is there a thinner base gasket available?



Any help is appreciated, Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Travis73 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules