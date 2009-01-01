Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR-800 pump bearings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Alaska Posts 1 SXR-800 pump bearings I recently changed the bearings on my 2007 SXR-800 and I'm concerned about how tight they are. When I removed the pump, the impeller could be spun pretty freely by hand. Once I got the new bearings in, it was noticeably more "draggy" but I wasn't concerned until tightening down the pump cap. With the pump cap cinched down, the impeller becomes difficult (though not impossible) to turn by hand.



Is this right? Do the new bearings just have to wear in?



What confuses me is that the lip of the pump cap should rest against the outer race of the rear bearing, so I wouldn't think it should really be making anything tight.



One thought is that I did put quite a bit of grease on the pump collar and shaft to ward of corrosion, so maybe the grease is being squeezed against the bearings and shaft and increasing the load on everything...



Also, the manual mentioned putting the bearings in with the markings facing outward, but the sealed bearings I got in my replacement kit appear the same on both sides, so I assume orientation doesn't matter?



