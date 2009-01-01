Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trailering different size skis #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location San Diego, CA Posts 15 Trailering different size skis Hello all,

I'm planning on making a 400 mile round trip next month with my skis. This is the first time doing this since I got a new ski, a 2009 Yamaha FX SHO. I'm putting this on my double trailer with my 1996 Yamaha WB2. Other than looking funny, are there any issues with putting the skis together on one trailer with such a weight differential?



The blaster weighs about 400 lbs and the FX is bordering on 800 lbs. They fit on the trailer together just fine, however I am thinking of increasing the tire size from the 4.80x12 to a 13 in. tire. I also need to add the bow stop.

