 650sx Low Compression after Head Gasket Change
  Today, 09:02 PM
    bmull512
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    Williamson CO Texas
    650sx Low Compression after Head Gasket Change

    I took my 650sx Head off to paint it. I also replaced the head gasket. Torqued to 18-21 ftlbs

    PSI prior was 150, after new gasket it's 130 - What could cause this? They're both reading exactly the same before and after.
  Today, 09:48 PM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Re: 650sx Low Compression after Head Gasket Change

    Head gasket thickness , check it
