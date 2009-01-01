|
650sx Low Compression after Head Gasket Change
I took my 650sx Head off to paint it. I also replaced the head gasket. Torqued to 18-21 ftlbs
PSI prior was 150, after new gasket it's 130 - What could cause this? They're both reading exactly the same before and after.
Head gasket thickness , check it
