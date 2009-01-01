Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx Low Compression after Head Gasket Change #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2011 Location Williamson CO Texas Posts 22 650sx Low Compression after Head Gasket Change I took my 650sx Head off to paint it. I also replaced the head gasket. Torqued to 18-21 ftlbs



PSI prior was 150, after new gasket it's 130 - What could cause this? They're both reading exactly the same before and after. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,104 Re: 650sx Low Compression after Head Gasket Change Head gasket thickness , check it Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules