 Trailer Weights
pxctoday

Thread: Trailer Weights

  Today, 08:35 PM
    Gilberts
    Gilberts is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Gilberts's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Posts
    14

    Trailer Weights

    Hello all,
    I'm planning on making a 400 mile round trip next month with my skis. This is the first time doing this since I got a new ski, a 2009 Yamaha FX SHO. I'm putting this on my double trailer with my 1996 Yamaha WB2. Other than looking funny, are there any issues with putting the skis together on one trailer with such a weight differential?

    The blaster weighs about 400 lbs and the FX is bordering on 800 lbs. They fit on the trailer together just fine, however I am thinking of increasing the tire size from the 4.80x12 to a 13 in. tire. I also need to add the bow stop.
    Thanks!
    Last edited by Gilberts; Today at 08:44 PM.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 