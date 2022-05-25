Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Super XI Compression #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 69 Super XI Compression So I'm trying (was trying) to get the extra ski I have on my trailer running before Memorial Day weekend. It's a 93 Kawa SS Xi. It's sat since 2013 before I went in to start working on getting it running. I had to replace the Bendix to get to turn over as it was seized. Once I did I tested compression. It was 125 on front and 60 on back. Obviously it will not be ready by this weekend (delivery on parts would take too long). So I popped the head off to see what I was working with and to my surprise both pistons and sleeves seemed to be in very good shape.



So my question is, is it possible for just the rings to go bad? Can I get away with just replacing the rings on both pistons and gaskets I remove? Vs replacing the entire piston setup.



Also just for info. It did start up and sounded good but we all know low compression is not good.



Thanks in advance fellas. Last edited by 831; Today at 03:42 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 69 Re: Super XI Compression PXL_20220525_202820145.MP.jpg



Here's a visual #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,164 Blog Entries 6 Re: Super XI Compression Part of your problem maybe the dry cylinders and a poor quality compression

gauge. Stock compression was 175psi.



Originally Posted by 831 Originally Posted by It was 125 on front and 60 on back.

to my surprise both pistons and sleeves seemed to be in very good shape.



So my question is, is it possible for just the rings to go bad?



A seizure will smear aluminum over (and into) the piston ring grooves,

and locks them in place. Or rust will attack the ring face and eat away

at the ring (but that is more of a 650 problem)



Your rear cylinder is seized on the transfer ports. There are also signs

of previous rust damage





You might be able to clean up the piston damage, and the ring lands

(grooves) so the rings will float in the ring lands again. But the damage

to the rings can not be fixed.



There is also aluminum stuck to the cylinder wall.









Bill M.



If you don't figure out what happened, it will most likely seize again. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 69 Re: Super XI Compression Originally Posted by wmazz Originally Posted by Part of your problem maybe the dry cylinders and a poor quality compression

gauge. Stock compression was 175psi.







No.



A seizure will smear aluminum over (and into) the piston ring grooves,

and locks them in place. Or rust will attack the ring face and eat away

at the ring (but that is more of a 650 problem)



Your rear cylinder is seized on the transfer ports. There are also signs

of previous rust damage





You might be able to clean up the piston damage, and the ring lands

(grooves) so the rings will float in the ring lands again. But the damage

to the rings can not be fixed.



There is also aluminum stuck to the cylinder wall.









Bill M.



If you don't figure out what happened, it will most likely seize again.



On this one both cylinders move up and down freely but I wont know how the rings look till the sleeves come off. Although I didn't feel anything on the sleeves as far scratching from a blown ring. I guess I'll pull it apart and see what I'm working with. Would dry cylinders cause such a difference in PSI between the 2? Could the rings maybe have corroded from sitting 9 years? I honestly was expecting the back cylinder to be a total mess when I took the head off. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) 831 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules