 Super XI Compression
  Today, 03:40 PM #1
    831
    831 is online now
    PWCToday Regular 831's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    35
    Posts
    69

    Super XI Compression

    So I'm trying (was trying) to get the extra ski I have on my trailer running before Memorial Day weekend. It's a 93 Kawa SS Xi. It's sat since 2013 before I went in to start working on getting it running. I had to replace the Bendix to get to turn over as it was seized. Once I did I tested compression. It was 125 on front and 60 on back. Obviously it will not be ready by this weekend (delivery on parts would take too long). So I popped the head off to see what I was working with and to my surprise both pistons and sleeves seemed to be in very good shape.

    So my question is, is it possible for just the rings to go bad? Can I get away with just replacing the rings on both pistons and gaskets I remove? Vs replacing the entire piston setup.

    Also just for info. It did start up and sounded good but we all know low compression is not good.

    Thanks in advance fellas.
    Last edited by 831; Today at 03:42 PM.
  Today, 04:32 PM #2
    831
    831 is online now
    PWCToday Regular 831's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    35
    Posts
    69

    Re: Super XI Compression

    PXL_20220525_202820145.MP.jpg

    Here's a visual
  Today, 05:31 PM #3
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,164
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Super XI Compression

    Part of your problem maybe the dry cylinders and a poor quality compression
    gauge. Stock compression was 175psi.

    Quote Originally Posted by 831 View Post
    It was 125 on front and 60 on back.
    to my surprise both pistons and sleeves seemed to be in very good shape.

    So my question is, is it possible for just the rings to go bad?
    No.

    A seizure will smear aluminum over (and into) the piston ring grooves,
    and locks them in place. Or rust will attack the ring face and eat away
    at the ring (but that is more of a 650 problem)

    Your rear cylinder is seized on the transfer ports. There are also signs
    of previous rust damage


    You might be able to clean up the piston damage, and the ring lands
    (grooves) so the rings will float in the ring lands again. But the damage
    to the rings can not be fixed.

    There is also aluminum stuck to the cylinder wall.




    Bill M.

    If you don't figure out what happened, it will most likely seize again.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 06:09 PM #4
    831
    831 is online now
    PWCToday Regular 831's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    35
    Posts
    69

    Re: Super XI Compression

    Quote Originally Posted by wmazz View Post
    Part of your problem maybe the dry cylinders and a poor quality compression
    gauge. Stock compression was 175psi.



    No.

    A seizure will smear aluminum over (and into) the piston ring grooves,
    and locks them in place. Or rust will attack the ring face and eat away
    at the ring (but that is more of a 650 problem)

    Your rear cylinder is seized on the transfer ports. There are also signs
    of previous rust damage


    You might be able to clean up the piston damage, and the ring lands
    (grooves) so the rings will float in the ring lands again. But the damage
    to the rings can not be fixed.

    There is also aluminum stuck to the cylinder wall.




    Bill M.

    If you don't figure out what happened, it will most likely seize again.
    I believe it had corrosion or rust because even the carbs had some rust in them. Maybe water damage I'm guessing. I picked the set up "as is" nearly free so I'm sure something happened to this one for them to be left unridden for nearly a decade. The other one fired right up (after carb rebuild and full maintenance). I got 150psi on both cylinders on that one. Compression gauge is a cheapie from Advanced Auto so that might not be accurate as you said. But they are even.

    On this one both cylinders move up and down freely but I wont know how the rings look till the sleeves come off. Although I didn't feel anything on the sleeves as far scratching from a blown ring. I guess I'll pull it apart and see what I'm working with. Would dry cylinders cause such a difference in PSI between the 2? Could the rings maybe have corroded from sitting 9 years? I honestly was expecting the back cylinder to be a total mess when I took the head off.
