Twist Inc 750 head

Twist Inc was a child company of MSD ignition. The original owner of MSD Ignition loved Powersports but Twist shut down after the company was sold in the early 2000's.



This is a girdled head with 30CC domes. I do not have a head gasket, and you will need O-Rings



$150 OBO shipped



