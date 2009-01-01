Got this back in 2001, it came off a 2000 SXI PRO. #29 cylinder, "C" casting head. Had one light season on it, in fresh water. It has been sitting in the box for 21 years. I ended up going with a big bore setup and never used this. Paint is basically perfect, head has never been removed, so no need for a new head gasket unless you wanted use an aftermarket head. I had my machinist look at it a month or so ago, and he told me that it has less than one thousandth of wear, I should just "bolt it on and run it". Pistons, pins, and wrist pin bearings are included.
$350 shipped plus PP fees.
SXI PRO cylinder intake side.jpgSXI Pro cylinder Exhaust side.jpgSXI Pro cylinder bottom.jpgSXI Pro cylinder top.jpgSXI pro pistons bottom.jpg