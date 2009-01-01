|
90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use
Hey guys. I have what I believe is a 1996 650 rotax. I need to know if I can swap that crankshaft out for any other years/models, or will there be a difference? Like would a 717 crank for the 650 or do I need to find an exact match
thanks!
Re: 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use
What does engine tag on mag cover say type ?
Re: 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use
NO, they don't interchange.
