 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use
  Today, 08:33 AM
    Owenray99
    Owenray99 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    22
    Posts
    10

    90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use

    Hey guys. I have what I believe is a 1996 650 rotax. I need to know if I can swap that crankshaft out for any other years/models, or will there be a difference? Like would a 717 crank for the 650 or do I need to find an exact match

    thanks!
  Today, 09:20 AM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,103

    Re: 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use

    What does engine tag on mag cover say type ?
  Today, 09:40 AM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,029

    Re: 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use

    NO, they don't interchange.
