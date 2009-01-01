Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Illinois Age 22 Posts 10 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use Hey guys. I have what I believe is a 1996 650 rotax. I need to know if I can swap that crankshaft out for any other years/models, or will there be a difference? Like would a 717 crank for the 650 or do I need to find an exact match



thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,103 Re: 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use What does engine tag on mag cover say type ? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,029 Re: 90s Seadoo Crankshafts and which ones could I use NO, they don't interchange. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



