Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 SXIPRO stock water routing? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,842 Blog Entries 1 1998 SXIPRO stock water routing? Got this hull in pieces so not sure how the hoses go. Never put a stock exhaust on anything!

Assume the water comes into the exhaust manifold and thru the engine to the outlet on the head. Then it jumps over to the stock muffler thru the curved hose and gets blown thru the waterbox and out the back.

So the little 1/4 hose coming out of the muffler goes to a pisser?

Can I also add a pisser at the other end of the head?

Any special gaskets or restrictors needed?

Thanks! "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,375 Re: 1998 SXIPRO stock water routing? On my '00 SXi Pro, the 1/4 line off the top of the expansion chamber went to the overheat sensor on the ebox and then to the small pisser, front left if I remember correctly. When I installed AM exhaust, the overheat sensor was bypassed. I added a second pisser just aft of the 1/4 line pisser (front left) for the additional cooling I wanted. It was unrestricted. I'll quit before I sit~~~ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

