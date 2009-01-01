Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Going rate for a nice HX these days #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,028 Going rate for a nice HX these days Give me some feedback of what you've seen sell or been offered for sale. I'm tossing around the idea of selling my HX after I put it back together. I had a crank bearing go out back in '15. I finally put it in the shop on a stand and maybe I can find some time to reassemble it. Mine is a '96 that still has the stock mats and seat cover (which is just now starting to crack). 717 with massaged cases, butterflied intake, light porting, milled head, lightened flywheel, lightened PTO, Rossier pipe, Westcoast plenum F/A, blueprinted pump with stubby cone, and custom pitched impeller. Was GPS'ing a bit over 53mph with a 240# rider (me). I have a VERY nice, low hour, oem crank ready to go in. I also have a fuel sending unit, gauge, and tach for it, and a Yamaha twist grip trim setup. I set my son's XP up with the same system SEVERAL years back and it's been GREAT! Anyway, if the prices are good I might just sell it. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,080 Re: Going rate for a nice HX these days $2k-2500. It's a less desirable blaster in the eyes of most. Have seen them sell for more in choice condition though. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules