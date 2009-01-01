Thread: SXR 800 Leak

I have an sxr 800 which has a pretty major leak into the engine bay. I just replaced the driveshaft seals thinking that would fix the issue but soon after realized that the tray had some pretty major leakage. It looks like one of the previous owners inadvertently cut into the tray at some point (see pictures). My first question is, would this type of leakage show up as water rushing in under the right hand (as riding the ski) bulkhead leak hole? My second question is what is the best repair method for this type of damage?