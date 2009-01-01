 Still sending it at 60.
  Today, 06:43 PM #1
    Junk yard dog
    Still sending it at 60.

    Ill quit before I sit. Got back into riding old schools stand ups a year ago, and I am still sending it at 60. I say sitting on the couch is the worst thing you can do, just go for it and have fun. You are never too old! Grip it and Rip it!!03CC974D-97E0-4AFC-B009-55681F6D46F6.jpeg
  Today, 06:44 PM #2
    Quinc
    Re: Still sending it at 60.

    Nice man!
    Electric Jetski 300sx
    Sonic Jet Cafe Racer
    Wetjet
    Riding Flood waters
    701 jetmate
  Today, 09:09 PM #3
    Myself
    Re: Still sending it at 60.

    Git 'R' Done old man!!!!!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
