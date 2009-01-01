Still sending it at 60.
Ill quit before I sit. Got back into riding old schools stand ups a year ago, and I am still sending it at 60. I say sitting on the couch is the worst thing you can do, just go for it and have fun. You are never too old! Grip it and Rip it!!
Git 'R' Done old man!!!!!
