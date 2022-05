Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What are these worth? 550 Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 40 What are these worth? 550 Parts Looking to get pricing for selling. Interested in selling these items but not sure what they are worth.



- Westcoast Extra Capacity Tank (has pickups but they are a little loose)

- Kerker Headpipe and Exhaust Pipe

- Jetsport Manifold (needs studs or hardware)

- Aftermarket Water Box (might be a westcoast)



Just looking for selling prices not being sold at the moment.





