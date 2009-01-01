 Factory Performance Pipe for 550 PP with Adapter and Breadbox
    Factory Performance Pipe for 550 PP with Adapter and Breadbox

    FPP/Mariner polished chamber for 550 piston port. Comes with new billet adapter and stock bread box which has been media blasted.

    I have it listed on Ebay at the moment. I'll first close the Ebay listing if someone wants it on here. Asking 699 but will entertain offers. Would also sell just the pipe, coupler, and adapter if you don't need the breadbox.

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/26538723016...oAAOSwmoxhgG6u

    Thanks
    87 JS550
